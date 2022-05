Summer Game Fest 2022 Showcase to Stream June 9

The Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase is happening June 9, organizer Geoff Keighley revealed Thursday. The 'live cross-industry' event will include game announcements, reveals and a Day of the Devs indie games exhibition.

The event will also be shown in IMAX Live theaters for the first time, along with the Game Awards in December. Keighley's parents both work for IMAX, as chief quality gurus.

Last year's Game Fest included our first look at gameplay for megahit Elden Ring, the announcement of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PS5 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Since the traditional video games event E3 has been canceled for this year, 2033's Game Fest has less competition than normal.

When does Summer Game Fest 2022 start?

The livestream starts at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT or 4 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

You'll be able to stream it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook, or attend live screenings in IMAX. We'll also embed it here shortly before the event.