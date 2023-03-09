Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reportedly Delayed Again

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of the major game releases for 2023, won't make its May launch window, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday.

Developer Rocksteady Studios has reportedly decided to spend more time polishing the game. The title was initially planned for a 2022 release but was pushed back to May 2023. It's still expected to come out this year, though exact timing isn't clear.

The delay will reportedly allow Rocksteady to fix bugs and improve other aspects of the game that weren't ready for a May release. Publisher Warner Bros. Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suicide Squad is a four-player co-op game planned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with players stepping into the role of anti-heroes Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn. The four have been sent to Metropolis to face off against the brainwashed members of the Justice League, including the Flash, Batman, Superman and Green Lantern.