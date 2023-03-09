Bird Flu Threat Spotify Makeover Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Review Biggest Tax Refunds March Madness 2023 Reuniting Facebook and Messenger Ring Doorbell: Head-to-Toe View Exercise Motivation Tips
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reportedly Delayed Again

You may have to wait a little longer before playing Rocksteady's newest game.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn look at something off-camera in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Warner Bros. Games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of the major game releases for 2023, won't make its May launch window, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday. 

Developer Rocksteady Studios has reportedly decided to spend more time polishing the game. The title was initially planned for a 2022 release but was pushed back to May 2023. It's still expected to come out this year, though exact timing isn't clear. 

The delay will reportedly allow Rocksteady to fix bugs and improve other aspects of the game that weren't ready for a May release. Publisher Warner Bros. Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Suicide Squad is a four-player co-op game planned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with players stepping into the role of anti-heroes Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn. The four have been sent to Metropolis to face off against the brainwashed members of the Justice League, including the Flash, Batman, Superman and Green Lantern.