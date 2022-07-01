Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
Strike! My Bowling 3D Opens Lanes on Apple Arcade

Turns out I'm just as mediocre at virtual bowling as I am at real bowling.

Apple Arcade released My Bowling 3D from iWare Games on Friday. The developers have made an impressive selection of classic recreation games like My Golf 3D, Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 and Pro Darts 2022. The latter two are already available on Apple Arcade.

Choose your alley style, bowling pin color, level of difficulty and number of games to win a match. You can also choose whether you want to play with up to four friends or against the computer. Try and line up a strike to get a perfect score by adjusting your stance, direction and ball spin. 

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 