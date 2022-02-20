Capcom

After much rumor and speculation, Street Fighter 6 is official. The iconic fighting game franchise's latest iteration was announced Sunday after the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament. Fans have been waiting for Street Fighter 6 news over the past week, after Capcom placed a mysterious countdown timer on its website that ended during the Pro Tour finale.

The Street Fighter 6 teaser featured a staredown between Ryu and Luke, the latter of which was introduced in Street Fighter V. No consoles or release window was announced, though it promised more news would come in Summer of this year. You can see it in full below.

The last major game in the franchise was Street Fighter 5, released back in 2016. As with every Street Fighter game, Capcom updated it several times by adding new characters, stages and gameplay tweaks, with subsequent Arcade and Champion Editions coming in 2018 and 2020.

It was announced alongside Capcom Fighting Collection, an anthology of classic Capcom fighting games, including several Darkstalkers and Street Fighter titles.

Street Fighter 6 is the first major fighting game to debut in the PS5/Xbox Series X era, with the developers behind Tekken and Mortal Kombat yet to announce any plans for games built from the ground up for the current generation of consoles.

The Pro Tour tournament was won by Kawano Chan, who defeated Street Fighter legend Diago Umehara in the final.