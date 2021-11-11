Elon Musk sells 2M Tesla shares Google Doodle for Veterans Day Home Sweet Home Alone review PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
SteelSeries BlackFriday sale: $50 off Arctis 7P gaming headset for PS5 and more

SteelSeries BlackFriday and Cyber Monday sales are underway with up to 50%-off certain accessories.

The Arctis 7P is also available in black.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales seem to be starting earlier this year and SteelSeries' Black Friday sale has already been posted with some decent deals on their popular gaming headsets, including the wireless Arctis 7P ($100 or $50 off) and the Arctis 1 Wireless ($75 or $25 off) for Playstation and Xbox. Both the Arctis 7P and Arctis 1 work with the PS4 and PS5. There's free shipping with any order over $49.99.  

SteelSeries recently released the 7P Plus ($170), which has a new Multi-Platform Wireless USB-C Dongle, improved battery life, USB-C charging and new software for PC. It offers "seamless multi-platform compatibly for PC, PS5, PS4 and now Switch and Android. Yes, it's an upgrade, but it's not on sale and if you don't want to drop that kind of money on a gaming headset, the 7P is still a very good headset -- and comfortable, too. Additionally, it includes a USC-C Dongle.

Here are some of examples of the SteelSeries Black Friday deals:

