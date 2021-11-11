SteelSeries BlackFriday sale: $50 off Arctis 7P gaming headset for PS5 and more

SteelSeries

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales seem to be starting earlier this year and has already been posted with some decent deals on their popular gaming headsets, including the wireless ($100 or $50 off) and the Arctis 1 Wireless ($75 or $25 off) for Playstation and Xbox. Both the Arctis 7P and Arctis 1 work with the PS4 and PS5. There's free shipping with any order over $49.99.

SteelSeries recently released the ($170), which has a new Multi-Platform Wireless USB-C Dongle, improved battery life, USB-C charging and new software for PC. It offers "seamless multi-platform compatibly for PC, PS5, PS4 and now Switch and Android. Yes, it's an upgrade, but it's not on sale and if you don't want to drop that kind of money on a gaming headset, the 7P is still a very good headset -- and comfortable, too. Additionally, it includes a USC-C Dongle.

Here are some of examples of the SteelSeries Black Friday deals: