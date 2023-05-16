SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4, 4X, 4P wireless gaming headset for PC and consoles updates entry level

A lighter, feature-pared version of the $180 Arctis Nova 7 line, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 wireless models fill out the company's offerings of its revamped generation of gaming headsets. In this case, replacing the popular entry-level wireless Arctis 1 models with an equivalent trio targeting PC and consoles.

All three Arctis Nova 4 headsets -- the 4X for Xbox, 4P for PS4 and PS5 and 4 for PC -- will be available starting May 20 for $120. The 4X and 4P will initially be available only at GameStop; the 4 will sell only through Amazon.

As is typical, the Xbox model works across all platforms while the PlayStation and PC models work on all but the Xbox (it's a USB support licensing issue); they all use a USB-C dongle, which works with most devices, including phones, tablets, Meta Quest 2 and handheld consoles like the Switch. The 4X also has an on-earcup chat/mix dial. One big difference between the 4 and 7 is the 4 series doesn't have Bluetooth, which helps make it a lot lighter -- 11.5 ounces vs. 9.2 oz. (325g vs. 262g). It also shaves the cost.

They have essentially the same battery life, though, along with similar designs and components. For surround sound, you need to be running SteelSeries Sonar software, which also provides mic noise canceling, a parametric equalizer and more, though they also support Windows Sonic for headphones and Tempest 3D audio on the PS5.