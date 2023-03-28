X
Sonos Era 100 ReviewHow to Download iOS 16.4Save 55% on iPhone CasesHow to Sign Up for Google's BardApple's AR/VR HeadsetVR for TherapyClean These 9 Household Items NowCultivate Your Happiness

Steam to Stop Supporting Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 by 2024

Gamers still using Windows legacy software have less than a year to update or lose access to Steam.

img-8904
Nina Raemont
img-8904
Nina Raemont Writer
A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, Nina started at CNET writing breaking news stories before shifting to covering Security Security and other government benefit programs. In her spare time, she's in her kitchen, trying a new baking recipe.
See full bio
Steam logo on two screens
Pavlo Gonchar via Getty Images

Gamers who have been running Steam on Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 have less than a year left to switch to an updated PC. Valve's software won't run on computers with those older editions of Windows come Jan. 1, 2024, according to a Steam support page

"The newest features in Steam rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows," reads the support notice. "In addition, future versions of Steam will require Windows feature and security updates only present in Windows 10 and above."

In order to continue running Steam as well as any games or products purchased through the gaming platform, people will need to update to a more recent version of Windows, the company said. 

See also

Steam is dropping older versions of Windows after Microsoft earlier this year ended security updates and tech support for Windows 7 and 8.1. Microsoft began ending support for Windows 7 in 2020. 

Only a small portion of Steam users are running the gaming platform on older Windows software, according to its February hardware and software survey. While more than 96% of Steam users are running Windows, most are on Windows 10 or Windows 11