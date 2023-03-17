Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel Streaming March Madness Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Steam Deck Is on Sale for the First Time Ever, Get 10% Off Right Now

The portable PC gaming device turned a year old in February.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
2 min read
A Steam Deck with a kickstand on a wood desk.
Happy birthday to you, Steam Deck. 
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Valve's portable gaming device, the Steam Deck, came out just over a year ago. The company is celebrating the occasion with a big sale.   

For the first time since its launch, the Steam Deck went on sale, getting a 10% discount on Thursday. This drops the price to $359 for the the 64GB version, $476 for the 256GB and $584 for the 512GB. The sale on the portable console will last until the end of the Steam Spring Sale on March 23. 

See at Steam

Here's how the pricing lands for each model during this sale:

  • 64GB eMMC model: $359 (save $40) 
  • 256GB NVMe SSD model: $476 (save $53)  
  • 512GB NVMe SSD model: $584 (save $65). 

And you can also expand storage with a microSD card (sold separately). 

Along with the discount, Valve added a new feature to the Steam Deck on Thursday. The latest update will let users create their own or use already-made startup movies for when the system boots up. 

Valve first revealed its Steam Deck in July 2021. It set the stage for truly portable PC gaming, similar to what the Nintendo Switch did for console gaming. High demand for the Steam Deck, on top of a two-month delay, led to preorders being spaced out throughout 2022, with the first units shipped to customers on Feb. 28. 

Now playing: Watch this: Steam Deck Mostly Nails Handheld PC Gaming
13:11

Since its initial release, Valve has said there will be a next generation of Steam Deck, though no timeline has been confirmed. Steam Deck owners discovered a wealth of uses for the device, from emulating old consoles to playing Xbox games via the cloud

More on Steam Deck