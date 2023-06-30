Steam Deck Is Back On Sale With Up to 20% Off, Bringing the Handheld to New Low Prices

Valve's portable gaming device, the Steam Deck, hit shelves in early 2022, and continued updates and improvements have helped increase its popularity. We've only seen one sale on the Steam Deck before, but right now there are new markdowns of up to 20% off, which means the higher capacity models have hit new all-time lows in terms of pricing.

Right now you'll spend just $359 for the the 64GB version, $450 for the 256GB and $519 for the 512GB, making it a great time to snag one if you've been holding out. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Here's how the pricing lands for each model during this sale:

64GB eMMC model: $359 (save $40)

(save $40) 256GB NVMe SSD model: $450 (save $79)

(save $79) 512GB NVMe SSD model: $519 (save $130).

And you can also expand storage with a microSD card (sold separately).

Back in March, Valve added a new feature to the Steam Deck that will let users create their own or use already-made startup movies for when the system boots up.

Valve first revealed its Steam Deck in July 2021. It set the stage for truly portable PC gaming, similar to what the Nintendo Switch did for console gaming. High demand for the Steam Deck, on top of a two-month delay, led to preorders being spaced out throughout 2022, with the first units shipped to customers on Feb. 28.

Watch this: Steam Deck Mostly Nails Handheld PC Gaming 13:11

Since its initial release, Valve has said there will be a next generation of Steam Deck, though no timeline has been confirmed. Steam Deck owners discovered a wealth of uses for the device, from emulating old consoles to playing Xbox games via the cloud.