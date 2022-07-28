Best MacBook Mediacom Home Internet Review Top Soundbar Deals Cheap Phone Plans $120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tablet Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review $120 Off Apple Watch Series 6 Best Vitamin Subscription
Steam Adds Support for Classic Nintendo Switch Controllers

Go retro with Steam's newest update.
N64 controller for Switch
If you got an Nintendo 64 controller through your Switch Online subscription, you can use it to play games on Steam.
Nintendo

Steam now supports Nintendo classic controllers for Switch Online, according to Wednesday's update notes for the PC gaming platform. Players can use NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers made for Nintendo's service, The Verge confirmed. 

Switch Online subscribers are the only people who can purchase the new controllers, according to The Verge. While the NES and SNES ones are available, the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers are out of stock. 

The 12-month membership of Switch Online costs $20 and offers a catalog of Nintendo and Sega retro games. Switch owners need a subscription for the service in order to play online with games such as Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.