Steam Adds Support for Classic Nintendo Switch Controllers

Steam now supports Nintendo classic controllers for Switch Online, according to Wednesday's update notes for the PC gaming platform. Players can use NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers made for Nintendo's service, The Verge confirmed.

Switch Online subscribers are the only people who can purchase the new controllers, according to The Verge. While the NES and SNES ones are available, the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers are out of stock.

The 12-month membership of Switch Online costs $20 and offers a catalog of Nintendo and Sega retro games. Switch owners need a subscription for the service in order to play online with games such as Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.