Starfield: Xbox Game Pass, Mods and Everything Else You Should Know

Starfield is finally available on both PC and Xbox Series consoles. The new first-person space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios is filled to the brim with stuff to do, whether it's hunting down bounties or developing your own outpost on a deserted planet.

Originally revealed in 2018, Starfield is one of Bethesda's biggest games yet and already a contender for 2023's Game of the Year. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass starting tonight.

Here's what you need to know about this epic space adventure.

When does Starfield come out?

Starfield officially launched Sept. 6 on Xbox Series consoles and PC.

People who preordered the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition got to play the game on Friday, thanks to an early access preorder bonus.

How much does Starfield cost?

Starfield Standard Edition costs $70. The Premium Edition comes with the Constellation Skin Pack, access to the Starfield Digital Artbook, original soundtrack and the Shattered Space story expansion that will arrive sometime after the game's release, and it has a price tag of $100.

There's also the Starfield Constellation Edition for $250 that comes with a Starfield Chronomark watch and watch case.

Is Starfield on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes. It's available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC. Starfield also makes use of the Xbox Play Anywhere option that allows owners of a digital copy of the game to jump from Xbox to PC without needing to pay for both versions.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription with different tiers. A PC-only subscription costs $10 a month, while an Xbox-only subscription is $11. To have access to both PC and Xbox games, along with cloud gaming, you'll have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $17 a month.

What platforms is Starfield on?

Starfield is out on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and on PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

How big is Starfield?

For the Xbox Series X and S, Starfield requires slightly less than 140GB of hard drive space. The PC version needs 125GB of storage.

What's the story of Starfield?

Starfield takes place in 2330. Humanity has gone interstellar thanks to gravity engines that allow travel between planets and star systems.

Players take the role of a miner who's given the basic job of gathering materials on a moon. It's there you'll come across an artifact that gives you a vision. It becomes apparent your character is special. The space adventure begins from there with more than 1,000 planets to explore.

How long does it take to beat Starfield?

Starfield's main story missions take 17 hours to complete, according to HowLongToBeat.com. One speedrunner already completed the game in less than three hours, and that time will likely continue to get shorter as more people start playing the game.

What Starfield-branded accessories are there?

Microsoft released a Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless controller for $80 and a Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Headset for $124. For those who want to give their Xbox Series X a new Starfield look, console wraps in the theme of the game are now available for preorder for $45, and will ship Nov. 10.

Other Starfield merchandise such as mugs, shirts and even skateboards are available at the Bethesda store.

Will there be support for mods?

Yes. Mods are game codes designed to "modify" the game in various ways, such as improving graphics, changing the inventory system or bypassing the lockpicking mini-game, but they're available only on the PC version of Starfield. Modders have already made their own mods for the game, but Bethesda said Wednesday that official support for mods will come early next year.