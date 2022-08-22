'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Reportedly Revived

The remake of beloved video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly back on track after being shelved by Aspyr Media last month. The game is now being developed by Saber Interactive, according to Bloomberg Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Both Saber Interactive and Aspyr Media are owned by Swedish company Embracer Group. Bloomberg pointed to a statement from Embracer in its financial report last week that noted a AAA gaming title had shifted to another studio within the group.

"This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title," the financial report says. "We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition."

Embracer Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It follows Bloomberg reporting last month that two directors working on the game remake were fired just days after finishing a demo for the game.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced as part of Sony's PlayStation Showcase in September last year. It's set to release on PS5 and PC.

The game, set thousands of years before the original Star Wars trilogy, was first released in 2003 for PC and Xbox by BioWare.