Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It'll once again star surviving Padawan Cal Kestis, along with charming droid sidekick BD-1, as he tries to reclaim his lost lightsaber after being defeated in battle by a Dark Side Force wielder.

The third-person adventure, which was revealed with a cinematic trailer during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim back in May, is being developed by Apex Legends and Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment.

Timeline-wise, the sequel picks up five years after Jedi: Fallen Order -- so it's 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope. That puts the events of Jedi: Survivor around the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series and four years before the start of Andor.

If you're curious about what Cal, his mentor Cere Junda, Nightsister ally Merrin and pilot buddy Greez got up to in the half decade between games, that story will be told in the novel Jedi: Battle Scars. It comes out March 7, and sees them running into nasty Imperial Inquisitor the Fifth Brother (seen in the Obi-Wan show and CGI animated series Rebels).