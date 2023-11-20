Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 Is $30 at GameStop, $25 With In-Store Pickup
This is a solid deal on one of this year's best games.
With Black Friday shopping season underway, video games are seeing massive discounts across the board from multiple retailers. Now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which launched to rave reviews earlier this April, is on sale for low as $25, but only if you pick up in-store.
At GameStop, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale for $30 on PS5. At checkout, if you pick-up in-store, a $5 discount will be provided, bringing the total down to $25 -- the lowest price we've seen to date, and $10 less than what Best Buy and Target are currently charging. Unfortunately, the same deal doesn't extend to Xbox Series X and S owners, as the game is currently listed for $35. While it is a higher price, the $5 in-store pickup discount probably applies as well. The game isn't just for Star Wars fans, either. It currently sits at 89 on OpenCritic, meanings it's just an excellent game, period. (While the original release was quite buggy, the current patch cleans things up nicely.)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It takes place five years after the events of the first game in which you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi knight taking on the Empire. Survivor expands on the combat mechanics over the first and introduces some character customization.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more