Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 Is $30 at GameStop, $25 With In-Store Pickup

With Black Friday shopping season underway, video games are seeing massive discounts across the board from multiple retailers. Now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which launched to rave reviews earlier this April, is on sale for low as $25, but only if you pick up in-store.

At GameStop, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale for $30 on PS5. At checkout, if you pick-up in-store, a $5 discount will be provided, bringing the total down to $25 -- the lowest price we've seen to date, and $10 less than what Best Buy and Target are currently charging. Unfortunately, the same deal doesn't extend to Xbox Series X and S owners, as the game is currently listed for $35. While it is a higher price, the $5 in-store pickup discount probably applies as well. The game isn't just for Star Wars fans, either. It currently sits at 89 on OpenCritic, meanings it's just an excellent game, period. (While the original release was quite buggy, the current patch cleans things up nicely.)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It takes place five years after the events of the first game in which you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi knight taking on the Empire. Survivor expands on the combat mechanics over the first and introduces some character customization.