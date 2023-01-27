Squiggle Drop Touches Down on Apple Arcade

Physics puzzle game Squiggle Drop crash landed on Apple Arcade Friday, bringing a chance for some creative problem-solving. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Squiggle Drop was developed by Noodlecake, and the game involves solving puzzles by drawing objects on your screen and letting them drop. It reminds me of the classic web game Line Rider, but without the ramps and slopes. (If you don't remember Line Rider, here's what CNET made of it when it was new in -- checks notes -- 2006.)

Squiggle Drop presents unique situations and challenges, and solving the puzzles in unusual ways is part of the fun. One puzzle asks you to find a way to lower a drawbridge. After a few attempts, I learned the game doesn't care if you wreck the cars around the drawbridge. So that's what I did. The drawbridge went down, but some NPC's car insurance surely went up.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.