Splitter Critters now available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade/Screenshot by Shelby Brown

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editors' Choice pick for 2021, expanded its catalog of over 225 games with the addition of Splitter Critters from RAC7 Games on Friday. With a subscription, you can check out the new game now. Splitter Critters was already available in the App Store, but cost $3.

Splitter Critters is a fun take on puzzle games and is equal parts challenging and addictive, from the studio that created Sneaky Sasquatch and Spek. It was also 2017's iPhone Game of the Year and an Apple Design Award winner.

Splitter Critters lets you travel to colorful yet dangerous planets where you must help cute little aliens return to their spaceship by solving puzzles that rearrange the environment. Swiping the screen creates a split in the environment -- like ripping a piece of paper -- which you can then adjust to create a passage around an enemy or obstacle. Each level gets a bit more challenging: more aliens to wrangle, little monsters that want to eat your alien, and more complicated landscapes.

In addition to the new game, you can check out holiday updates for Zookeeper World, SongPop Party, Mini Metro and Grindstone.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.