Splatoon 3's Next Season Begins Dec. 1, Adds X Rank, Big Run and More

Splatoon 3's next content season is set to begin Dec. 1, Nintendo announced Monday. The Chill Season, as it's called, will introduce a slate of new features and content to the game, including additional stages, weapons and X rank battles.

Headlining the new content are two additional maps: the brand-new Brinewater Springs and the returning Flounder Heights from the first Splatoon.

On top of that, three brand-new weapons and 10 returning ones are coming in the next season, as is an entirely new catalog. Similar to Battle Passes in other games like Fortnite, Splatoon 3's catalog will level up as you play, in turn unlocking special emotes, gear, titles and other customization items as you hit different levels.

The Chill Season is also introducing X battles, highly competitive matchups for players who reach a high rank in the Anarchy Battles mode. Once you've reached X rank, you'll need to wager X power to take part in these matches and compete for a spot on the leaderboards.

Finally, the new season will bring Splatoon 3's first Big Run event. This twist on the Salmon Run mode will see Salmonid enemies invading one of the game's regular stages. You can check out some of the upcoming content in the trailer above.