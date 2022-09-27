Splatoon 3 Splatfest Results: Team Gear Wins the Inaugural Event

Splatoon 3 held its first Splatfest event this past weekend, asking players what they would rather take with them to a deserted island: gear, grub or fun? Now that the competition has officially wrapped up, Nintendo has revealed the results.

Team Gear took home the top prize, edging out the other two teams in both votes and Splatfest Open wins. Team Fun, which was the defending side heading into halftime, ultimately came in second, winning the most Splatfest Pro battles.

How can you lose when you’ve got all the tools you need to succeed? #TeamGear takes the deserted island Splatfest with a 25p win!



Big thanks to everyone who played, and we’ll see you at the next Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/EKB20N4LFS — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 26, 2022

All players who participated in the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails as a bonus. Those on the winning team will each receive 24 Super Sea Snails, while everyone else will get 21. You'll automatically receive the items the next time you log in and watch the results announced in-game.

Super Sea Snails are among the most valuable items in Splatoon 3. Speak to Murch in the Splatsville plaza and you can exchange a Super Sea Snail to add a new sub-ability slot on a piece of gear. You can also reroll the sub-abilities on a piece of gear that's already been maxed out.

While Nintendo has not yet announced the next Splatfest, these events were held monthly in previous Splatoon games, which means another one should take place in October. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Splatoon 3 guides below.

