Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Stream Set for Aug. 10

Splatoon 3 arrives on Switch next month, but in the meantime, Nintendo will be giving fans a closer look at the upcoming team shooter with a Splatoon 3 Direct.

The stream takes place this Wednesday, Aug. 10, and will offer 30 minutes of new footage and details. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming stream, from when to tune in to what you can expect.

When can I watch the Splatoon Direct?

The Splatoon 3 Direct airs on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET). According to Nintendo, the stream will run for approximately 30 minutes.

How can I watch the Splatoon Direct?

Nintendo will stream the Splatoon 3 Direct on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also tune in right here on CNET and watch the stream below once it goes live.

What to expect

Nintendo hasn't teased what Wednesday's stream will entail, but given its 30-minute runtime, it appears it'll be a deep-dive look at the upcoming game.

Though the company has shared many details on Splatoon 3 since the game was first announced last year, there are still many elements we don't know about it, including Off the Hook's role. It's still unclear if Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2 will return as the in-game emcees or if a new group will take their place.

Beyond that, we can expect a closer look at the game's different modes and weapons. Nintendo also traditionally hosts a "Testfire" beta test before each Splatoon game launches, so if the company has similar plans for Splatoon 3, we'll likely hear about them on Wednesday.

Splatoon 3 launches for Nintendo Switch on Sep. 9. Before then, the company is releasing a colorful Splatoon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED on Aug. 26. Nintendo also recently added Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan, letting subscribers play the DLC for no extra cost.