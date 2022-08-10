Splatoon 3 Is Holding a Free Pre-launch Splatfest Event on Aug. 27

Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch next month, but before then, Nintendo will give players the chance to try the colorful shooter out with a "world premiere" Splatfest event.

The event takes place Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT. Like previous Splatfests, players will vote for a side to join, then participate in Turf War battles to rack up points for their team. The side with the most points at the end of the event will be declared the winner.

While Splatfests have been a staple of the Splatoon series since the first Wii U installment, they'll work a little differently in Splatoon 3. This time around, there will be three sides to choose from. For the world premiere event, players will determine once and for all which is best: rock, paper or scissors.

OK, sorry—we’re so excited that we're just gonna keep tweeting. How about that Splatfest World Premiere! First, the idea of a 3-way Splatfest is mind-blowing. And the theme? A statistical exploration of the benefits of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors? We're swooning. Scientifically. pic.twitter.com/i4nMruxBKM — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 10, 2022

In another twist, Splatfests will now be divided up into two halves. During the first portion of the event, players will take part in traditional four-versus-four Turf War battles as in previous games. During the second portion, however, there will also be new "Tricolor" battles. In these matches, four players from the leading team and two players from the second and third place teams will battle in a three-way Turf War.

The Splatoon 3 World Premiere Splatfest client can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop. You must have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate in the event once it goes live, but everyone who downloads the client will receive a code for a free seven-day trial to the online service.

Splatoon 3 launches on Sep. 9. Nintendo has promised two years of content updates for the game, including new stages, weapons and modes. The company also teased a "major paid" DLC expansion is in the works and will feature Off the Hook's Pearl and Marina, but no other details have been announced yet.