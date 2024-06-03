Sony's PSVR 2 Will Connect To PCs With An Adapter On Aug 7

Sony's year-old PlayStation VR 2 headset, which connects exclusively with the PlayStation 5 to play VR games, is becoming a PC accessory soon too. Sony just announced a $60 adapter, coming August 7, that will allow the $550 (on sale now at Sony for $450) headset to work with PC VR.

The news, which arrived today, was expected for several months via reports online. It also raises questions on how committed Sony truly is to the future of its tethered VR headset going forward. But, at the least, it means that the headset's potential audience will be larger soon.

Will it make an impact, though? Meta's Quest headsets already work well with PCs in addition to being standalone VR headsets, and work wirelessly. The Meta Quest 3, for about the same price as a PSVR 2, is already our top PC VR headset choice for that reason. Sony's PSVR 2 has a pair of really good controllers, an OLED display, eye tracking, and a comfortable adjustable fit over glasses. But the PSVR 2 doesn't support a lot of its unique features when connected with a PC. According to Sony's blog post, HDR, eye tracking, advanced controller haptics (and the unique force-feedback triggers) won't work with PCs.

The $60 adapter requires a DisplayPort 1.4 cable to connect directly to a PC. Sony/PlayStation

The PSVR 2 headset has 2000x2040 resolution per eye (less than the Quest 3's 2064x2208 resolution per eye), a 110-degree field of view (same as Quest 3), fixed foveated rendering (which, similar to Quest, makes areas towards the center of the display look higher-res), and recognizes finger placement near the controller. But it lacks a lot of things the Quest 3 has for the same price: no ambient off-ear positional audio (there are earbuds instead), no hand tracking, and no mixed reality via passthrough cameras. It also needs to be directly tethered with a DisplayPort cable that's plugged into the PlayStation adapter. Sony's releasing a PSVR 2 app for PCs that will run alongside SteamVR to connect the headset.

Sony lists the PC compatibility specs for PSVR 2 on its blog post, which includes DisplayPort 1.4, 8GB or more of RAM, and a recommendation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (or later) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (or later) graphics.

This technically means you could play Half-Life: Alyx, one of the best VR games ever, on a PSVR 2…but only when connected to a PC. Meanwhile, Sony's own library of PSVR 2 games on PS5 lacks any big additions lately – no Half-Life: Alyx, no revamps of older PSVR games, and big questions as to Sony's future commitment to its expensive PS5 peripheral.