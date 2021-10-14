Sony opens registration to buy a PS5 for the holidays

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, and it continues to sell out within minutes. PS5 restocks are the only chance people have to get this hot console, but Sony has a new system to help fans buy a PS5.

Sony opened up registrations to buy a PS5 on its site Thursday (as spotted by Twitter deal finder Wario64). According to the site, the company will have a limited number of those PlayStations that it will sell to customers, and people interested can sign up for an invite on when they'll be available, which will be sometime in November. A PlayStation Network account is required to register.

As for who gets an invite, Sony says it will be based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities." This could mean it's checking to see if the owner of the account has tried previously to buy a PS5 from Sony's PlayStation Direct site and whether or not the account is actually playing video games on the PlayStation platform. This could be a way for Sony to curb the number of resellers who use bots to purchase PS5, which contributes to the quick sellouts.

When invites roll out in November, those who were picked will receive an email. That email will come with an expiration date for when they can order their PS5. Each PSN account will have access to the following:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (bundles, cosmic red or midnight black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (white)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 Pulse 3D wireless headset

This registration is limited to those who have a US address. Those without one will have their reservations canceled.