Sony-made MLB The Show 22 is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation on April 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony is now making a game for the Nintendo Switch. After bringing its hit MLB The Show franchise to the Xbox last season, on Monday the company announced that this year's version will be available across all three major video game consoles: Sony's own PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo's Switch.

The news follows long-held expectations that a Switch version of The Show, the official video game of Major League Baseball, was coming. Nintendo first teased that a game was in the works back in 2019. Since the launch of the PlayStation in the mid-'90s, Sony-owned developers have rarely released games for other platforms.

The new game features hard-hitting, hard-pitching Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on the cover. Made by Sony's San Diego Studio, it will be available on April 5. The Switch version, as well as last-gen editions for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, will run $60 for the Standard Edition.

A current-gen version for the Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 will run $70 for the Standard Edition. Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will once again be able to play the game on launch day with their subscription. The game will also be playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC availability was not announced.

There will be cross-platform play between all three major consoles, as well as between console generations, so you can play with friends no matter what console they have. Accounts from multiple platforms will able to be linked on TheShow.com. Game saves for Franchises or Road to the Show modes can also be transferred between platforms.

As for users debating a next-gen console upgrade, Sony says that those who buy the digital version of the Standard Edition for the PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade for $10 to the next-gen version should they buy a PS5. The same applies to Xbox One users looking to upgrade to the Xbox Series X and Series S.

A pricier Collector's Edition will include "dual entitlement," meaning games for both last- and current-gen platforms. The company says that additional details on this version of the game will be announced on Wednesday.

Sony has yet to reveal what new improvements fans can expect in The Show 22, but teases that it will be sharing "feature premieres" on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live as the April 5 launch date approaches.