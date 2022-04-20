Sony Looking to Make Ad Program for PlayStation Games, Report Says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sony is reportedly developing its own program to place ads into PlayStation games, according to a report from Business Insider Tuesday. News of a similar plan from Microsoft for Xbox games came to light last week.

The ad program would allow developers of free-to-play games to include ads within the game itself. Advertisements would be placed in spots such as billboards and would help monetize the game in order to entice more developers to make free-to-play games. These ads would be sold via a marketplace and could offer in-game rewards for players who decide to view them.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Microsoft's and Sony's ad programs look to offer similar advertising options and with plans to release sometime in 2022.