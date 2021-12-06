Sony fires PlayStation executive that allegedly appeared in pedophile sting video

People v. Preds

A senior Sony vice president who worked on the PlayStation Store was terminated from the electronics and entertainment giant after being caught up in an amateur pedophilia sting video.

George Cacioppo was allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a person claiming to be a 15-year-old boy, according to a video posted by the YouTube channel People v. Preds. Cacioppo had been a senior vice president of engineering for Sony for the past eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has since been fired after allegedly appearing in the video.

"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment," Sony said in an emailed statement Sunday.

Cacioppo didn't immediately respond to requests for comment submitted through his LinkedIn account.

In the video, a cameraman is seen walking down a street toward a house that a person who appears to be Cacioppo, wearing a PS5 shirt, is standing outside of. He then asks Cacioppo who he's planning on meeting, referring to him as "Jeff." As the cameraman asks more questions, Cacioppo walks back into the house and closes the door while refusing to answer. The cameraman proceeds to start yelling he would call the cops on Cacioppo.

According to a Google Drive link posted in the YouTube video's description, Cacioppo allegedly spoke with a person who said they were 15 years old on Grindr, the social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. The two exchanged pictures and discussed sex acts, according to screenshots of the conversation. Cacioppo told the decoy that his name was "Jeff," and allegedly provided the person with his address. The decoy said they would take an Uber to his location, and Cacioppo was allegedly waiting outside.

People v. Preds confirmed evidence was sent to the San Diego District Attorney. The San Diego DA didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.