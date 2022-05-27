Sony Announces PlayStation's Summer State of Play on June 2, Including PSVR 2 Reveals

Sony's got some announcements prepped for the summer.

Sony's announced its next big gaming event, State of Play, will broadcast online Thursday, June 2. Its PlayStation event will mostly focus on new game announcements from third-party partner companies, the PS5 maker said. The livestreamed presentation will also include "a sneak peek at several games in development" for Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset.

"It's been more than two months since our last State of Play – who's ready for a new one?" the company teased in its blog post. The event will begin at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET and streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

Sony's event will serve as an unofficial kickoff of the summer games announcement season, during which developers ranging from Microsoft and Nintendo to Ubisoft and Square Enix reveal the titles they expect to release over the coming year.

Typically, those announcements have happened as part of the video game industry's E3 Expo in Los Angeles, but the COVID 19 pandemic forced the event online last year. This summer, game companies have planned their own schedule of announcements, rather than organizing them under the E3 banner.

Developers have several anticipated games in the works that might be announced during Sony's event, including the next installment in Square's Final Fantasy VII Remake. Sony's also shown off an upcoming VR game based on its hit Horizon post-apocalyptic adventure series.