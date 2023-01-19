Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker Movie Theaters Reimagined Fatphobia Is Killing Us All 49 Netflix Movies for 2023 Smart Feeder IDs Birds iPhone Safety Check 8 Best Exercises Year of the Rabbit
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR2 Launch Titles

Thirteen more titles are added to the list of games available at or around the launch of the new headset.

Zachary McAuliffe
The title cards for 37 games
Some of the games that will be available around the launch of the PlayStation VR2.
Sony

An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected.

The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or around the launch to 37. Many of the games are ports from other consoles, including the first PlayStation VR, like Resident Evil Village and Pavlov VR. 

A free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 is also expected to be available on launch day. People who previously bought Gran Turismo 7 will also be able to upgrade their game for free to make it PS VR2 compatible. 

So far, here are the titles that will be available on the PS VR2 by the end of March.

  • After the Fall
  • Altair Breaker
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Cities VR
  • Cosmonious High
  • Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  • Demeo
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  • Fantavision 202X
  • Gran Turismo 7 
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Job Simulator
  • Jurassic World Aftermath
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
  • The Last Clockwinder
  • The Light Brigade
  • Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
  • NFL Pro Era 
  • No Man's Sky
  • Pavlov VR
  • Pistol Whip 
  • Puzzling Places 
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rez Infinite
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  • Synth Riders
  • The Tale of Onogoro
  • Tentacular
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Thumper
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution
  • Vacation Simulator
  • What the Bat?
  • Zenith: The Last City

The PS VR2 is expected to launch on Feb. 22 for $550, which is $50 more than the price of a PlayStation 5.

For more information on the PS VR2, check out everything we know about the upcoming device.

