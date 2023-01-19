Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR2 Launch Titles

An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected.

The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or around the launch to 37. Many of the games are ports from other consoles, including the first PlayStation VR, like Resident Evil Village and Pavlov VR.

A free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 is also expected to be available on launch day. People who previously bought Gran Turismo 7 will also be able to upgrade their game for free to make it PS VR2 compatible.

So far, here are the titles that will be available on the PS VR2 by the end of March.

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era

No Man's Sky

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Synth Riders

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat?

Zenith: The Last City

The PS VR2 is expected to launch on Feb. 22 for $550, which is $50 more than the price of a PlayStation 5.

For more information on the PS VR2, check out everything we know about the upcoming device.