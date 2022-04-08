James Martin/CNET

Apple Arcade subscribers can race into the weekend with two new games -- Sonic Dash and Gear.Club Stradale. Apple Arcade has more than 200 games to play for $5 a month or $60 annually. New games, content and updates are added every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Here's what to know about the latest games:

Sonic Dash

Developer: Sega

Apple

Team up with Tails, Knuckles and Sonic in the fully unlocked version of the classic endless runner. In addition to no in-app purchases and ad-free gameplay, you can also play offline. In the meantime, subscribers can polish their racing skills with Apple Arcade's Sonic Racing.

If you're not an Apple Arcade subscriber, Sonic Dash is available in the App Store for free, but you'll encounter in-app purchases.

Gear.Club Stradale

Developer: Eden Games

Apple

Gear.Club Stradale lets you and up to five friends race each other across stunning Italian landscapes in stylish luxury vehicles from Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren. Participate in club races and events, upgrade your car, expand your Tuscan villa and make yourself known in the racing world.

Apple teased Gear.Club Stradale during its iPhone SE event in early March. The game is available exclusively for Arcade subscribers.