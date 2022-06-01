Snag an Xbox Series S and Get Elden Ring for Just $20 Right Now at Amazon

Even for casual gamers, it's hard to ignore the buzz around FromSoftware's latest latest hit, Elden Ring. And if you've been suffering from some serious FOMO (fear of missing out) because you don't have a console or computer that can run it, now's your chance to get in on the action. Right now, Amazon has a bundle including the next-gen Xbox Series S and a digital copy of Elden Ring on sale for $320. That essentially gets you the game for $20, rather than the typical $60, a price drop that we don't expect to see for a long time, given the game's popularity. There's no clear-cut expiration, but deals on next-gen consoles rarely last for long. We'd definitely recommend acting sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this bundle.

The Series S is the compact version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it's built for next-gen games like Elden Ring and Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an . While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact.

This bundles includes the standard edition of Elden Ring, a massive open-world RPG from FromSoftware, creators of the acclaimed Dark Souls series. Explore the savage world of the Lands Between where death, quite literally, waits around every corner as you experience an original story penned by legendary Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. It's a must-play for both hardcore Dark Souls veterans and FromSoftware newcomers -- so long as you're prepared for ceaseless soul-crushing defeats.