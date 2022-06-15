Slime Rancher 2 Finally Shares 2022 Release Date, Drops Preview Video

Slime Rancher fans have been waiting impatiently for the exact release date this year of the long-awaited sequel.

Wait no longer. Game maker Monomi Park revealed Tuesday that Slime Rancher 2 will be out in the fall. We're not getting a more specific date than that yet. But we did get an awesome gameplay preview video.

Even if you've never played Slime Rancher, you may be dazzled by the new video. Beatrix LeBeau, the character you play as, journeys to the new Rainbow Island. The colorful setting lives up to its name.

A company describes Rainbow Island as a "mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover." There's also a breathtaking conservatory with sparkling glass walls and great views.

Monomi Park

New slimes in Slime Rancher 2 include cotton slime, angler slime, flutter slime, batty slime and tanuki slime. (Yes, tanuki, like the raccoon dog that inspired Tom Nook and Timmy and Tommy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.)

The original Slime Rancher launched in 2017. It has been downloaded over 12 million times, and over 5 million units have been sold. The sequel was announced back in June 2021.

Fans are psyched. "I would wait 8 years for this and still be impressed!" wrote on YouTube commenter.