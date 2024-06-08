Skate Trailer Reveal: Love Letter to Shredding Concrete and Fighting the Power

It's been over a decade since Skate 3 launched on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360, and there hasn't been an entry in the franchise since then. Until now, as a new Summer Game Fest reveal clarified that a new Skate game -- first announced at an E3 showcase four years ago -- is finally coming around the bend.

The trailer for the new game (called Skate instead of Skate 4) opens with some cheek from EA, stating: "We're still working on it." According to the trailer, console playtesting for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will begin in fall 2024.

Some brief clips of players shredding up the streets of the fictional San Vansterdam were on display, with concrete blocks, half pipes, railings and other iconic skate fixtures coming down all around them. Now that the corporate powers-that-be have been kicked to the curb, the city is becoming a skaters' paradise.

We know from Full Circle's previous Board Room update that Skate will launch as a free-to-play game, with cosmetic microtransactions. The game will be a live-service platform for future Skate experiences to be built upon, according to the update from Full Circle.

While previous showcases of the game have been called "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage, the current build is much closer to a final product, though we don't have an official release date yet.

Missed the Summer Game Fest trailers? See our full roundup here.