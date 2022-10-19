Silent Hill 2 Remake Leads Konami's Franchise Revival

A Silent Hill 2 remake is in the works, along with more games and even a new movie.

Konami revealed its upcoming Silent Hill lineup Wednesday, with the remake being the lead announcement. Leading development of this remake is Bloober Team, a Polish game studio behind other horror titles such as Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium.

The remake will be re-created from the ground up using updated visuals with an over-the-shoulder camera view and other modern features but will keep the spirit of the original. Members of the original Silent Hill team -- composer Akira Yamaoka and artist Masahiro Ito -- are working with Bloober Team in re-creating the game.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will be a timed-console exclusive for the PS5 and will also be available on PC. No release date or price were provided.

Konami also revealed other Silent Hill games currently in development. Silent Hill Townfall will be developed by No Code studio and Silent Hill F by Neobards Entertainment.

There are also plans for another Silent Hill movie called Return to Silent Hill that will focus on the story of Silent Hill 2. Christophe Fans, the director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie, will return to direct the new film.

Christophe Gans shares a message on his upcoming film Return to SILENT HILL.

pic.twitter.com/t32dfB7JG2 — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 19, 2022

Silent Hill: Ascension is a streaming experience set to come out next year in partnership with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot productions.

We are pleased to announce, "SILENT HILL: Ascension", a new interactive streaming experience launching in 2023. Hear more from Genvid’s Jacob Navok in this special video, which includes a message from Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and other partners.

pic.twitter.com/p6I2ZuatPP — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 19, 2022

Silent Hill 2 came out in 2001 for the PlayStation 2 and is considered to best the game in the franchise by fans. The game focused on James Sunderland, who received a letter from his dead wife telling him to go back to the town of Silent Hill, which the two visited once.