Shovel Knight Dig Is a Nostalgic, Yet Energetic, Addition to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Shovel Knight Dig to its catalog of games on Friday. Shovel Knight Dig is a new 2D side-scrolling adventure game. In the game, Shovel Knight's campsite comes under attack by the wicked Drill Knight. Fight back, meet new friends, explore multiple environments and more on your journey to keep the land from collapsing beneath you.

Shovel Knight Dig's pixelated art style and easy-to-pick-up (yet hard to put down!) gameplay is reminiscent of playing on a classic arcade cabinet. One of my favorite parts of the game is that the way forward isn't always apparent, requiring exploration from the player. You'll also need to bring a bit of strategic thinking to avoid enemies and obstacles as you explore the chasms.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.