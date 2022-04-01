Shiny Sudowoodo Appearing in Pokemon Sword and Shield for April Fools' Day

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield are celebrating April Fools' Day with a one-day Max Raid event.

Until 4:59 p.m. PT today, Bonsly and Sudowoodo are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. Shiny Sudowoodo is also appearing in five-star raids, but your odds of encountering one are much slimmer, so you'll need to participate in many battles if you're hoping to catch one before the event ends.

Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you'll first need to refresh your raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the game to the internet or by selecting Get the Wild Area News from the Mystery Gift menu.

Registration is currently underway for Pokemon Sword and Shield's next online competition, the April International Challenge. All players who sign up for the event and participate in at least three battles will receive a shiny Galarian Moltres after the competition ends.