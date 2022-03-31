Senators Urge FTC to Review Microsoft's $68.7B Deal for Activision Blizzard, Report Says

Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A group of four US senators is reportedly urging the Federal Trade Commission to review Microsoft's $68.7 billion deal to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard. In a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, the senators raised concerns the planned acquisition would undermine "calls for accountability over alleged misconduct" at Activision Blizzard, according to a report Thursday from The Wall Street Journal.

"We are deeply concerned about consolidation in the tech industry and its impact on workers," reads the letter, according to the Journal. The letter was reportedly sent by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat; Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent; Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat; and Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the FTC nor the offices of the senators.

More to come.