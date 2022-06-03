Sega Reveals Mega Drive Mini 2 for Japan, Will Include CD Games

Mini video game consoles, such as the NES Classic and SNES Classic Editions, had a moment in the late twenty-teens, but it seems Sega isn't done with them yet.

During a Japanese Sega live stream on Friday, the company revealed the Mega Drive Mini 2, featuring Mega CD games, according to a translation of the live stream by Video Game Chronicle. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will feature 50 games in total, as well as a "mysterious new work." The miniaturized console is set to launch on October 27 for a price of 9,980 yen, or around $75.

The list of games shown off in the trailer is as follows:

Bonanza Bros (Mega Drive)

Fantasy Zone (new Mega Drive port)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Drive)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Shining in the Darkness (Mega Drive)

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

Sega didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mega Drive was known as the Sega Genesis in the US. The Genesis, first released in 1988, had two redesigns during its lifetime. Version 2, released in 1994, is what the Mega Drive Mini 2 will be based on. Considering CNET gave the first Sega Genesis Mini an 8.8, the Mini 2 will likely keep the same attention to detail and quality.