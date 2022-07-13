Prime Day: Best Deals Prime Day's Tech Deals Prime Deals We Snagged 15 Most Popular Prime Deals Anti-Prime Day Deals 55-Inch Fire TV for $285 Target Sale Free Fries Today
Sega Genesis Mini 2 is Now Available for Preorder on Amazon

The console will be released on Oct. 27 in North America.

Alix Langone
Photo of the new Sega Genesis Mini 2 console and controller
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be released in North America on Oct. 27, the company announced Wednesday. The second edition mini console is now available for preorder exclusively on Amazon

Fans will be able to play over 50 classic games and CD titles on the updated console, and current Sega Genesis Mini controllers will be compatible, Sega said. The company previously revealed the new console in June for sales in Japan, but only confirmed Wednesday that it would be available in the US in October. 

Preordering the Sega Genesis Mini 2 from Amazon costs $103.80 and $21.99 shipping, for a total landed price of just under $126.