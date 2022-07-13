Sega Genesis Mini 2 is Now Available for Preorder on Amazon

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be released in North America on Oct. 27, the company announced Wednesday. The second edition mini console is now .

Fans will be able to play over 50 classic games and CD titles on the updated console, and current Sega Genesis Mini controllers will be compatible, Sega said. The company previously revealed the new console in June for sales in Japan, but only confirmed Wednesday that it would be available in the US in October.

Preordering the Sega Genesis Mini 2 from Amazon costs $103.80 and $21.99 shipping, for a total landed price of just under $126.