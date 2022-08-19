Sega Genesis Mini 2 Game List Exploding with 16-Bit, CD Classics

Sega's Genesis Mini 2 is the game company's second retro console featuring games from its 16-bit era. This time around, however, Sega added several Sega CD titles as well as two games that never made their way to the US.

Sega revealed on Friday the 60 games included in the mini console. Among the titles are lesser known but still beloved classics such as Sonic 3D Blast, Herzog Zwei, ClayFighter, Earthworm Jim 2 and ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron.

The Genesis Mini 2 is scheduled to come out on Oct. 27 and can only be preordered on Amazon for $100 plus $22 for shipping.

Along with a selection of Genesis and Sega CD games, the mini console will include two unreleased games -- Devi & Pii and Star Mobile -- as well as five updated Genesis ports: Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (plus Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.

Here's the full list of games included in the Genesis Mini 2: