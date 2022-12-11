Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair Review: It Just Keeps Getting Better

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 isn't just a new name on an old chair. Secretlab improved one of the first chairs to make our best list by making small but user-friendly changes.

The head pillow and armrests, for example, attach to the chair magnetically, improving the Titan aesthetically and functionally. Chair makers typically use a track or straps for headrests, but the magnets clean up the design while the headrest stays stationary. Plus, if you've ever experienced cracked, torn or simply worn-out armrests, you'll understand why the magnets there are so welcomed. The armrest padding can easily be swapped if damaged or to change the look with a different color.

Secretlab

One of the Titan's best features stays in the mix: an adjustable internal lumbar support. If you move around a lot like me, you'll find it's so much better than the average lumbar pillow support. In addition, Secretlab kept the chair's locking padded 4D armrests. This is great because when I stand, I occasionally grab the armrests, and if they don't lock, they move out of place.

The Titan Evo 2022 is a comfortable chair with a firm feel. The seat base is wide for larger users and those who like to cross their legs. The backrest is wide and high enough to fully support your back and tilts 160 degrees. The star-shaped base of the chair is wide and secure, with no creaking when I flop in it.

The Titan Evo 2022 comes in three sizes: small (which supports bodies up to 5 feet, 6 inches tall and up to 200 pounds), regular (5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 220 pounds), and extra large (5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 9 inches tall, 395 pounds).

Along with accommodating all sizes, the Evo has four upholstery choices: Neo Hybrid Leatherette, Softweave Plus Fabric, Napa Leather and Exotic. The starting price for the Titan Evo 2022 is $484.

Secretlab Skins are a new offering exclusive to the Evo 2022. It's essentially a chair cover that wraps around the Evo and fits it like a glove. It's a great feature for anyone who's had buyer's remorse when choosing a color or design. Secretlab offers many design collaborations, too, such as Attack on Titan, Star Wars and Batman. Users can coordinate the armrests with the skin or swap and customize them to fit their personalities. Using skins also helps prevent wear and tear to the actual chair.

