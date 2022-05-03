Save Up to $25 Off Select Nintendo Switch Games at Best Buy

Looking to switch up your game collection? Right now, you can pick up some of the best Nintendo Switch games for less, making it a perfect time to try out a few new and classic titles. at Best Buy.

Popular games for the handheld console are seeing some discounts, letting you fill in the gaps in your collection for less. Some of us use our Switch to socialize, some like to test and stretch our mental capabilities, and some of us are looking for something incorporating physical activity, like Ring Fit Adventure.

Whatever your preferences are, there's a game geared toward your goals. Super Mario Party, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain were all chosen as some of CNET's best multiplayer family games for the Nintendo Switch, and each of those titles are currently marked down. So if you've not had a chance to try these games out for yourself, now is a good time to invest. And remember to check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy.