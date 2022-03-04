Save $20 on a Brand-New Nintendo Switch With Our Exclusive Promo Code

Nintendo

Like many next-gen consoles, back when the Nintendo Switch was first released five years ago, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on one. But since the release of the upgraded Switch OLED, finding the original model Switch for sale has been a whole lot easier. We're even starting to see deals flare up occasionally, like this CNET exclusive offer at Daily Steals. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch for $280, which is a discount of $20 and the best price you'll find at the moment. All you need to do is use the promo code CNETSWCH at checkout.

This deal is for the full Switch, rather than the more limited Switch Lite, meaning that you can use as both a handheld console and play it through your TV or monitor. It comes with the classic neon red-and-blue Joy-Con controllers. It's versatile and surprisingly powerful for its compact size, and allows you to play exclusive games like the beloved Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It has a bright 6.2-inch touchscreen, and while it only features 32GB of built-in storage, that can easily be expanded with a microSD card. This nifty little handheld is a great value even at full price, so being able to pick one up at a discount is a deal you won't want to miss.

