NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How to watch Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Roblox players suffer through game platform's third day offline

Millions of young players have been unable to access their games for several days.

roblox

Roblox offers young players access to millions of games.

 Roblox

Roblox has been down for nearly three days, leaving millions of young players of the online game platform without access to their games.

The game-creation platform, which is wildly popular with preteens, appears to have gone offline around 4 p.m. PT on Thursday, saying on an internal status page later that day that it had identified the cause and was working on a solution. The company posted a series of similar updates over the following days reiterating that it believed it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

"We have identified root cause and solution. We are working on getting things back online and we will keep you updated throughout the day," Roblox said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Another tweet Friday afternoon sought to dispel speculation that the outage was caused by the popularity of a promotion on the platform. Roblox said the outage "was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform," an apparent reference to a promotion on the platform with Chipolte, in which the Mexican restaurant was giving away $1 million worth of burritos.

Roblox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roblox, which was founded in 2004, is a platform where you can create your own games or join ones others have made. Roblox's avatars look a little like Lego minifigs. There are more than 43 million daily users – more than half of whom are under the age of 13.