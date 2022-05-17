Razer's DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse Is Just $18 Now (Save 40%)

Online gaming is thriving, and as such, gamers are constantly on the lookout for the perfect gaming mouse. A reliable mouse that successfully blends precision, comfort and customization is an essential tool for PC gaming, which is why there's such an enormous market for mice ready to crush campaigns for extensive gaming sessions. The popular is discounted by 40% at Amazon, bringing the cost to just $18.

The DeathAdder Essential has been around for some time, but it remains a top choice among gamers, and it's one of our recommendations for best gaming mouse options under $50. This entry-level model features a comfortable, ergonomic design, 6,400 DPI, five programmable Hyperesponse buttons, RGB lights and is rated to last through 10 million clicks. There are more advanced options available, such as the DeathAdder v2, which boasts a much higher DPI, meaning the mouse is more sensitive, but such options will cost you more.

If you're looking for a budget-conscious gaming mouse that provides solid performance with high accuracy and speed or are just getting started with PC gaming and need a reliable mouse without a ton of bells and whistles, this Essential option from Razer is a solid deal.

Read more: Best Gaming Keyboard for 2022