Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Controller Goes Wireless for PlayStation

For Razer's followup to its somewhat old PlayStation controllers, the company is introducing an addition to its Wolverine console controller line with a model that comes in above the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma pro controller for Xbox. The new Razer Wolverine V2 Pro has the same features and more, including Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless (it still works wired as well) and upgraded trigger tactility. As you'd expect, it's also a big overhaul from the 4-year-old Raiju Ultimate -- that would go for the higher price as well, $250 compared with the Raiju's $200 (if you could still buy it).

It's available starting Wednesday. At launch you'll be able to get it online beginning with Razer's site -- I doubt it will remain Razer.com-only for long -- but brick-and-mortar sales are at least initially limited to GameStop (in the US and EU) and Razer stores. We don't have overseas prices yet, but if Razer remains true to form it will probably go for £250 and AU$425.

Like the Wolverine V2 Chroma, it has support for Chroma lighting, Mecha-Tactile switches with their mouse-click feel, trigger stops for short and long pulls, similar tall/concave and short/domed swappable thumbsticks in the box, 8-way D-pad and six additional remappable controls -- a pair of M1 and M2 buttons and four triggers (M3-M6) on the back -- which can be programmed for sensitivity adjustments of the thumbsticks.

Razer

But now the triggers are "HyperTriggers" because the short pull provides a more a tactile response. No DualSense, because that's a Sony-only feature.

You can customize the controller via a new Razer Controller app for iOS and Android: It doesn't work with Razer's Synapse PC app. You connect to the phone app via Bluetooth, but that's all the Bluetooth's for. You can't use it as a Bluetooth controller.

I have mixed feelings about this method for controlling accessories. A mobile app makes the controller a lot more customizable for PlayStation than it would be otherwise be, and the app can download settings profiles into the controller for use with the console. But I'm also tired of all the gaming accessory companies' scattered apps, and I don't like having to connect to my phone to change controller settings while I'm sitting at my PC, especially if I'm wired. And I really don't like devices that connect via Bluetooth but can't work over Bluetooth.