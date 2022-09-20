Razer Unveils Leviathan V2 X Soundbar

Razer has announced a new soundbar, the Leviathan V2 X. The cheaper model of the Leviathan V2 soundbar is a more compact version that comes without a subwoofer.

Designed to sit under your monitor, the new PC gaming soundbar has two full-range drivers, two passive radiators and measures in at 400mm in length.

Max volume output is 90 decibels, and it features 14 lighting zones with full RGB customization.

It's available now across the globe for $100 or 120 euros.