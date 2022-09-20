Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Razer Unveils Leviathan V2 X Soundbar

The gaming company has launched a cheaper, subwoofer-less version of the Leviathan V2.

Corinne Reichert
Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar next to a chunky keyboard, a mouse and a monitor
Razer has announced a new soundbar, the Leviathan V2 X. The cheaper model of the Leviathan V2 soundbar is a more compact version that comes without a subwoofer.

Designed to sit under your monitor, the new PC gaming soundbar has two full-range drivers, two passive radiators and measures in at 400mm in length.

Max volume output is 90 decibels, and it features 14 lighting zones with full RGB customization.

It's available now across the globe for $100 or 120 euros.

Leviathan V2 X
