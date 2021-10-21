Razer Kraken V3 headset lets you hear and feel when you get blown up

Razer

Gaming PC and accessory company Razer on Thursday announced the Kraken V3 gaming headset, which uses haptic vibrations to amplify your gaming audio experience. Made for PC, Mac and PlayStation gamers, the redesigned headsets combine designs and features from previous Kraken models with Razer's BlackShark and Nari headset families.

Razer's HyperSense tech, previously found on its Nari headset, puts haptic drivers in the earcups that are able to convert game audio into touch-sensory feedback. This lets you feel explosions or other events and, since it uses a wide frequency range, it can adjust intensity based on your in-game proximity and position to the action; something happening off in the distance will be subtle compared to a blast next to you. The feature isn't game-dependent and doesn't need an app, so it works with any audio, including movies and music.

Other features include:

Razer TriForce titanium 50mm drivers (from the esports-focused BlackShark line

THX spatial audio

Hybrid fabric and leatherette memory-foam cushions

Detachable Razer HyperClear cardioid mic

Razer Chroma RGB lighting

The new Razer Kraken V3 comes in three versions. The $200 Pro version (£145 and AU$270, converted) can be used wireless with a PC, PlayStation or a docked Nintendo Switch, or wired with anything with a 3.5mm jack. It also has leatherette cushions and a removable supercardioid mic. For $130, there's a wired USB-A-only version with HyperSense, a removable cardioid mic and fabric-covered ear cushions. Not interested in haptic feedback? You can get the USB-A wired version of the Kraken V3 without HyperSense for $100.