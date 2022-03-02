Rare Nintendo Switch Lite Deal Drops $10 Off the Price for Prime Members

Sarah Tew/CNET

Like all of the other consoles these days, a Nintendo Switch Lite is not easy to find. Some retailers have certain colors available, but many of them sell out shortly after going back in stock. Due to the lack of inventory, finding one on sale is a pretty rare occurrence, so you won't want to miss out on this offer. For today, Prime members can save $10 on the Switch Lite of their choice at Woot, making the console $190.

As of right now, Woot has most of the colors in stock including turquoise, yellow, coral, blue and gray, but these will sell out as the day goes on. There is a limit of one Switch Lite per account and you'll need to make sure you use the "Login with Amazon" button while checking out to ensure that you get the full discount.

The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED in a few ways. It can't connect to a TV, the controllers can't be removed and there is no vibration motor inside. CNET's Scott Stein reviewed the Nintendo Switch Lite and said, "If you just want a great handheld system that can play tons of games, you're fine with the Switch Lite. It's great."

