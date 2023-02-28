PSVR 2 Accessories Available to Buy Right Now

Now that the PSVR 2 has been officially released, third-party manufacturers will be developing accessories as fast as possible. While the current slate of accessories are thin on the ground, there are some good ones if you know where to look.

Sony obviously has its own branded accessories, like the soon-to-be-available Sense charging dock, but many other manufacturers offer the same kind of gear at more reasonable prices. As I said, it is still early days, so we will keep this list updated as new accessories become available.

Sony If, like me, you aren't a fan of sticking things in your ears, you need a better alternative than the headset that comes in box. The Pulse 3D headphones are specially designed to fit over the PSVR 2 and offer 3D audio from the PS5. They sound great and look great, too. You're receiving price alerts for Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for PS5

MES MERRY This stand doubles as a charging dock for your Sense controllers in the same way as the official dock. The front LEDs show you when your controllers are charged, and the headset fits neatly on top. Having a stand like this is a great way to keep your gaming area free from clutter.

Sony Available for preorder, this sleek charging dock is designed to charge your PSVR controllers without the need to clog up your PS5 USB ports. It uses two small USB-C adapters that help them charge via the dock so you will always have power when you need it.

MES MERRY While you may not take your PSVR 2 and PS5 to a lot of other places, a carrying case is still a good investment. Most stands don't really protect the headset or keep it free from dust. This case is impact resistant and sealable so your PSVR 2 can be safely stowed away when not in use.