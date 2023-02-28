Supreme Court and Student Loans Xiaomi 13 Pro's Charger Pokemon Day DIY Phones Repairs Logitech Blue Sona Mic 6 Useful Black-Owned Apps Eat Healthy on a Budget Heart-Healthy Foods
Tech Gaming

PSVR 2 Accessories Available to Buy Right Now

Kit your PSVR 2 out with everything you need right now.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
2 min read

Now that the PSVR 2 has been officially released, third-party manufacturers will be developing accessories as fast as possible. While the current slate of accessories are thin on the ground, there are some good ones if you know where to look. 

Read more: PSVR 2 Review: The Best VR Gaming Experience

Sony obviously has its own branded accessories, like the soon-to-be-available Sense charging dock, but many other manufacturers offer the same kind of gear at more reasonable prices. As I said, it is still early days, so we will keep this list updated as new accessories become available. 
Sony

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for PS5

Fantastic audio in a sleek design

If, like me, you aren't a fan of sticking things in your ears, you need a better alternative than the headset that comes in box. The Pulse 3D headphones are specially designed to fit over the PSVR 2 and offer 3D audio from the PS5. They sound great and look great, too.

$100 at Target
$100 at Best Buy
$100 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for PS5
MES MERRY

Controller Fast Charging Station for PSVR 2 Sense

Keep everything tidy

This stand doubles as a charging dock for your Sense controllers in the same way as the official dock. The front LEDs show you when your controllers are charged, and the headset fits neatly on top. Having a stand like this is a great way to keep your gaming area free from clutter. 

$35 at Amazon
Sony

PSVR 2 Sense controller charging dock

Keep your hands charged

Available for preorder, this sleek charging dock is designed to charge your PSVR controllers without the need to clog up your PS5 USB ports. It uses two small USB-C adapters that help them charge via the dock so you will always have power when you need it. 

$50 at PlayStation Direct
MES MERRY

MES Merry Hard Carrying Case for PSVR 2

Keep the dust off your PSVR 2

While you may not take your PSVR 2 and PS5 to a lot of other places, a carrying case is still a good investment. Most stands don't really protect the headset or keep it free from dust. This case is impact resistant and sealable so your PSVR 2 can be safely stowed away when not in use.

$50 at Amazon
Koala

Koala Japanese Lens Cleaning Cloth

Keep your lens crystal clear

Keeping your lenses clean is not a big job, but it is an important one. Even the smallest smudges can break immersion and, in rare cases make you lose focus and also could cause nausea. A nice cloth will help buff away any oils that might get on your lenses from your hands or eyelashes so you can focus on the stunning visuals on the PSVR 2.

$10 at Amazon
