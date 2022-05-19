PS5's First Official Bundle Includes Horizon Forbidden West

Some retailers have been bundling the elusive PS5 with games and accessories to get you to spend more on the console, but Sony is packaging the next-gen PlayStation console with major exclusive Horizon Forbidden West for its first official bundle. The US listings for both the and edition are available through the PS Direct store.

They aren't live yet, but you can register for a chance to purchase a PS5 from PS Direct, as previously highlighted by Twitter user Wario64.

We don't know how much the bundle will cost in the US yet, but suggest it'll be a saving of £20 (around $25) compared to buying the and separately. The standard price for the PS5 with disc drive is $500, while the PS5 Digital edition is $400. The game's recommended retail price is $70, so you can expect the standard PS5 bundle to be $550 and PS5 Digital one to be $450.

"This game was well worth the five-year wait," CNET's Nicole Archer said of Horizon Forbidden West, in case you're hesitant about the bundle. "It's gorgeous and fascinating, and I can't wait for you to play it."