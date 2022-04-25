PS5 Update Will Add VRR Support

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Sony confirmed Monday a PS5 update will roll out this week to support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for TVs with HDMI 2.1, which will help make certain games look smoother, crisper and have less lag.

VRR is a feature of more modern TVs using HDMI 2.1 that matches the refresh rate of the TV to the frames provided by the console. When these aren't synced, it can result in various graphic artifacts and juddering on the screen.

There are 12 games receiving support in the coming weeks:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

The VRR update will release globally this week and will automatically be enabled on supporting games.

Sony also added an option to apply VRR on PS5 games that don't support it. Choosing this option should improve the visuals of a game, depending on the TV and game. This option will be available under the "Screen and Video" in the console's system settings.