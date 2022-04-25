Elon Musk and Twitter Have a Deal An Electric Corvette Is Coming Diablo Immortal Arrives June 2 National Pretzel Day Is Tuesday: Freebies Mother's Day Gifts
PS5 Update Will Add VRR Support

Get ready for some smooth gaming later this week.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
The PS5 will get a new update to help smooth out some games

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

Sony confirmed Monday a PS5 update will roll out this week to support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for TVs with HDMI 2.1, which will help make certain games look smoother, crisper and have less lag. 

VRR is a feature of more modern TVs using HDMI 2.1 that matches the refresh rate of the TV to the frames provided by the console. When these aren't synced, it can result in various graphic artifacts and juddering on the screen. 

There are 12 games receiving support in the coming weeks:

The VRR update will release globally this week and will automatically be enabled on supporting games. 

Sony also added an option to apply VRR on PS5 games that don't support it. Choosing this option should improve the visuals of a game, depending on the TV and game. This option will be available under the "Screen and Video" in the console's system settings. 